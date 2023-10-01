LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Sunday at Oracle Park against Bobby Miller, who is the named starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 3:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

3:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 172 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

San Francisco ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .384 this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of just .236 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

San Francisco has scored 672 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Giants rank 24th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

San Francisco has the 11th-ranked ERA (4.05) in the majors this season.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.254 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Harrison (1-1) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, Sept. 22.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Harrison has made four starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/25/2023 Padres W 2-1 Home Logan Webb Blake Snell 9/26/2023 Padres L 4-0 Home John Brebbia Seth Lugo 9/27/2023 Padres L 5-2 Home Sean Manaea Matt Waldron 9/29/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Keaton Winn Lance Lynn 9/30/2023 Dodgers W 2-1 Home Tristan Beck Clayton Kershaw 10/1/2023 Dodgers - Home Kyle Harrison Bobby Miller

