Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Sunday at Oracle Park against Bobby Miller, who will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Giants have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Dodgers (-175). An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.

Giants vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -175 +145 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 3-5.

When it comes to the total, the Giants and their foes are 1-8-1 in their last 10 contests.

The Giants' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers. San Francisco's last eight games have gone under the set point total, and the average total during that streak was 8.3.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have come away with 31 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 4-6, a 40% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 67 of its 160 chances.

The Giants are 4-9-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-35 34-47 31-36 48-45 51-61 28-20

