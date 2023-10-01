Sunday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (99-62) against the San Francisco Giants (79-82) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 3:05 PM ET on October 1.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.85 ERA).

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its opponents are 1-8-1 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (43.1%) in those contests.

San Francisco has a mark of 4-6 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (672 total), San Francisco is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.05 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

