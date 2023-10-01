Trying to find Elijah Mitchell's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the running game, Mitchell has season stats of 16 rushes for 52 yards and zero TDs, picking up 3.3 yards per carry. He also has three catches on four targets for two yards.

Elijah Mitchell Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Reported Injury: Knee

The 49ers have no other RB on the injury list.

49ers vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

Mitchell 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 16 52 0 3.3 4 3 2 0

Mitchell Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 5 10 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Giants 11 42 0 3 2 0

