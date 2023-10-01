Will Elijah Mitchell Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Trying to find Elijah Mitchell's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the running game, Mitchell has season stats of 16 rushes for 52 yards and zero TDs, picking up 3.3 yards per carry. He also has three catches on four targets for two yards.
Elijah Mitchell Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The 49ers have no other RB on the injury list.
49ers vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mitchell 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|16
|52
|0
|3.3
|4
|3
|2
|0
Mitchell Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|11
|42
|0
|3
|2
|0
