Deebo Samuel vs. the Cardinals' Defense: Week 4 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 at Levi's Stadium, where they'll be up against Zaven Collins and the Arizona Cardinals defense. For more stats and analysis on the 49ers pass catchers' matchup against the Cardinals' secondary, check out this article.
49ers vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Deebo Samuel Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cardinals
|41.5
|13.8
|6
|30
|10.35
Deebo Samuel vs. Zaven Collins Insights
Deebo Samuel & the 49ers' Offense
- Deebo Samuel's team-leading 247 yards as a receiver have come on 17 receptions (out of 28 targets) with one touchdown.
- In terms of passing yards, San Francisco has 709 (236.3 per game), the 10th-most in the league.
- The 49ers are scoring 30 points per game, the third-most in the NFL.
- San Francisco is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 30.3 pass attempts per game.
- In the red zone, the 49ers rank 15th in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 12 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 36.4%.
Zaven Collins & the Cardinals' Defense
- Zaven Collins has a team-leading one interception to go along with seven tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Arizona is 21st in the NFL in passing yards allowed (699) and 15th in passing touchdowns allowed (four).
- This year, the Cardinals rank 16th in the NFL in points allowed (22.3 per game) and 26th in total yards allowed (367.7 per game).
- Arizona's defense hasn't allowed a player to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Cardinals have given up a touchdown pass to four players this season.
Deebo Samuel vs. Zaven Collins Advanced Stats
|Deebo Samuel
|Zaven Collins
|Rec. Targets
|28
|1
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|17
|1
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|14.5
|0
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|247
|7
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|82.3
|2.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|141
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|4
|1.5
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|1
|Interceptions
