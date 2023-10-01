Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 at Levi's Stadium, where they'll be up against Zaven Collins and the Arizona Cardinals defense. For more stats and analysis on the 49ers pass catchers' matchup against the Cardinals' secondary, check out this article.

49ers vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Deebo Samuel Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cardinals 41.5 13.8 6 30 10.35

Deebo Samuel vs. Zaven Collins Insights

Deebo Samuel & the 49ers' Offense

Deebo Samuel's team-leading 247 yards as a receiver have come on 17 receptions (out of 28 targets) with one touchdown.

In terms of passing yards, San Francisco has 709 (236.3 per game), the 10th-most in the league.

The 49ers are scoring 30 points per game, the third-most in the NFL.

San Francisco is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 30.3 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the 49ers rank 15th in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 12 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 36.4%.

Zaven Collins & the Cardinals' Defense

Zaven Collins has a team-leading one interception to go along with seven tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Arizona is 21st in the NFL in passing yards allowed (699) and 15th in passing touchdowns allowed (four).

This year, the Cardinals rank 16th in the NFL in points allowed (22.3 per game) and 26th in total yards allowed (367.7 per game).

Arizona's defense hasn't allowed a player to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Cardinals have given up a touchdown pass to four players this season.

Deebo Samuel vs. Zaven Collins Advanced Stats

Deebo Samuel Zaven Collins Rec. Targets 28 1 Def. Targets Receptions 17 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14.5 0 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 247 7 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 82.3 2.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 141 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 1.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 1 Interceptions

