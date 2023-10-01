Deebo Samuel did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 4 contest against the Arizona Cardinals starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Samuel's stats can be found below.

Looking at season stats, Samuel has been targeted 28 times and has 17 catches for 247 yards (14.5 per reception) and one TD, plus eight carries for 48 yards one touchdown.

Deebo Samuel Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the 49ers this week: Brandon Aiyuk (LP/shoulder): 11 Rec; 172 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Jauan Jennings (DNP/shin): 4 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



49ers vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

Samuel 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 28 17 247 141 1 14.5

Samuel Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 7 5 55 0 Week 2 @Rams 9 6 63 0 Week 3 Giants 12 6 129 1

