Will Deebo Samuel Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Deebo Samuel did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 4 contest against the Arizona Cardinals starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Samuel's stats can be found below.
Looking at season stats, Samuel has been targeted 28 times and has 17 catches for 247 yards (14.5 per reception) and one TD, plus eight carries for 48 yards one touchdown.
Deebo Samuel Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the 49ers this week:
- Brandon Aiyuk (LP/shoulder): 11 Rec; 172 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Jauan Jennings (DNP/shin): 4 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
49ers vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Samuel 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|28
|17
|247
|141
|1
|14.5
Samuel Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|7
|5
|55
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|9
|6
|63
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|12
|6
|129
|1
