When the Las Vegas Raiders clash with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, Davante Adams will be up against a Chargers pass defense featuring J.C. Jackson. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.

Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers 50.2 16.7 3 21 12.74

Davante Adams vs. J.C. Jackson Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams has collected 25 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 322 (107.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has three touchdowns.

Through the air, Las Vegas has put up 678 passing yards this season, ranking 15th in the league. When it comes to passing TDs, it ranks eighth in the NFL with five.

With just 45 points (15 per game), the Raiders are having trouble scoring points this season.

Las Vegas is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 31.3 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Raiders rank 15th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 12 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 52.2%.

J.C. Jackson & the Chargers' Defense

J.C. Jackson has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has three tackles and three passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Los Angeles has given up 1,011 (337 per game), the most in the league.

The Chargers' points-against average on defense is sixth from bottom in the NFL, at 29 per game.

Two players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed a touchdown pass to six players this season.

Davante Adams vs. J.C. Jackson Advanced Stats

Davante Adams J.C. Jackson Rec. Targets 37 13 Def. Targets Receptions 25 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.9 6 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 322 3 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 107.3 1.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 58 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

