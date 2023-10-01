Davante Adams vs. the Chargers' Defense: Week 4 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Las Vegas Raiders meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, Davante Adams will face a Chargers pass defense featuring Kenneth Murray. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, check out the following article.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers
|50.2
|16.7
|3
|20
|11.85
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Davante Adams vs. Kenneth Murray Insights
Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense
- Davante Adams' 322 receiving yards (107.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 25 receptions on 37 targets with three touchdowns.
- Through the air, Las Vegas has tallied 678 passing yards this season, ranking 14th in the league. When it comes to passing TDs, it is seventh in the NFL with five.
- The Raiders' offense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 29th in the league with 45 points (15 per game).
- Las Vegas is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 31.3 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Raiders rank 15th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 12 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 52.2%.
Kenneth Murray & the Chargers' Defense
- Kenneth Murray has a team-leading one interception to go along with 22 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.
- In the air, Los Angeles has allowed the highest amount of passing yards in the NFL, 926 (308.7 per game).
- The Chargers are fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up an average of 29 points per game.
- Los Angeles has given up over 100 receiving yards to two players this season.
- The Chargers have given up a touchdown pass to six players this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Davante Adams vs. Kenneth Murray Advanced Stats
|Davante Adams
|Kenneth Murray
|Rec. Targets
|37
|7
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|25
|1
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.9
|4
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|322
|22
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|107.3
|7.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|57
|3
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|5
|1
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|1
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.