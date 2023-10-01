Best Bets, Odds for the Chargers vs. Raiders Game – Week 4
The Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) square off on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in a clash of AFC West opponents, and here are best bets recommendations.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Chargers vs. Raiders? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When is Chargers vs. Raiders?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model favors the Chargers by 5.8 points, just 0.7 less than the 6.5-point spread set by BetMGM.
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Chargers a 74.9% chance to win.
- The Chargers have been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.
- Los Angeles has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -298 or shorter.
- The Raiders have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Las Vegas has played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and lost that game.
Who will win? The Chargers or Raiders? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Las Vegas (+6.5)
- The Chargers have put together a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders have covered the spread one time this season (1-2-0).
- Las Vegas has yet to cover the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs (0-1).
Parlay your bets together on the Chargers vs. Raiders matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (48)
- Los Angeles and Las Vegas combine to average 4.3 less points per game than the over/under of 48 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.7 more points per game (54.7) than this matchup's over/under of 48 points.
- In the Chargers' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).
- One of the Raiders' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.