Brandon Aiyuk was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 4 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Aiyuk's stats on this page.

Heading into Week 4, Aiyuk has 11 receptions for 172 yards -- 15.6 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 14 occasions.

Brandon Aiyuk Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The 49ers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Deebo Samuel (DNP/ribs): 17 Rec; 247 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Jauan Jennings (DNP/shin): 4 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



49ers vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Aiyuk 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 14 11 172 26 2 15.6

Aiyuk Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 8 8 129 2 Week 2 @Rams 6 3 43 0

