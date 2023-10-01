49ers vs. Cardinals: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
The San Francisco 49ers (3-0) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is favored by two touchdowns in the contest. For this game, an over/under of 44 has been set.
As the 49ers ready for this matchup against the Cardinals, take a look at their betting insights and trends. Before the Cardinals play the 49ers, take a look at their betting trends and insights.
49ers vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-14)
|44
|-1000
|+625
|FanDuel
|49ers (-14)
|44.5
|-900
|+610
Other Week 4 Odds
San Francisco vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV Info: FOX
49ers vs. Cardinals Betting Insights
- San Francisco is 2-0-1 against the spread this season.
- San Francisco has combined with its opponent to go over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).
- Arizona hasn't lost a game against the spread this season.
- A pair of Arizona three games in 2023 have hit the over.
