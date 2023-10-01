The San Francisco 49ers (3-0) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is favored by two touchdowns in the contest. For this game, an over/under of 44 has been set.

As the 49ers ready for this matchup against the Cardinals, take a look at their betting insights and trends. Before the Cardinals play the 49ers, take a look at their betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Arizona Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-14) 44 -1000 +625 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-14) 44.5 -900 +610 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 4 Odds

San Francisco vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

49ers vs. Cardinals Betting Insights

San Francisco is 2-0-1 against the spread this season.

San Francisco has combined with its opponent to go over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Arizona hasn't lost a game against the spread this season.

A pair of Arizona three games in 2023 have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.