The San Francisco 49ers (3-0) host the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Levi's Stadium and will look to continue a three-game winning streak.

The betting trends and insights for the 49ers and Cardinals can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

49ers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 14 43.5 -1000 +625

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

49ers vs. Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

San Francisco 49ers

The average total in San Francisco's contests this year is 43.5, equal to this game's over/under.

The 49ers have covered the spread twice in three games with a set spread.

The 49ers have won every time as moneyline favorites this season, going 3-0.

San Francisco has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -1000 or shorter.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored more than 43.5 combined points twice this season.

The average total for Arizona's games this season is 40.2 points, 3.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cardinals are a perfect 3-0-0 against the spread so far this season.

The Cardinals have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.

Arizona has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.

49ers vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 30.0 5 14.0 5 43.5 1 3 Cardinals 24.0 13 22.3 14 40.2 2 3

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.5 43.5 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 25.0 27.0 24.0 ATS Record 2-0-1 1-0-0 1-0-1 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.2 41.5 37.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24.0 25.0 22.0 ATS Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.