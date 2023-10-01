The Arizona Cardinals (1-2) visit a streaking San Francisco 49ers (3-0) squad on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers have won three games in a row.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

49ers Insights

The 49ers put up 7.7 more points per game (30) than the Cardinals allow (22.3).

The 49ers average 31.3 more yards per game (399) than the Cardinals allow per outing (367.7).

San Francisco rushes for 162.7 yards per game, 28 more than the 134.7 Arizona allows per contest.

The 49ers have turned the ball over one time this season, four fewer than the Cardinals have forced (5).

49ers Home Performance

49ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Pittsburgh W 30-7 FOX 9/17/2023 at Los Angeles W 30-23 FOX 9/21/2023 New York W 30-12 Amazon Prime Video 10/1/2023 Arizona - FOX 10/8/2023 Dallas - NBC 10/15/2023 at Cleveland - FOX 10/23/2023 at Minnesota - ABC/ESPN

