How to Watch 49ers vs. Cardinals on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Arizona Cardinals (1-2) visit a streaking San Francisco 49ers (3-0) squad on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers have won three games in a row.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to live stream this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Cardinals
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
49ers Insights
- The 49ers put up 7.7 more points per game (30) than the Cardinals allow (22.3).
- The 49ers average 31.3 more yards per game (399) than the Cardinals allow per outing (367.7).
- San Francisco rushes for 162.7 yards per game, 28 more than the 134.7 Arizona allows per contest.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over one time this season, four fewer than the Cardinals have forced (5).
49ers Home Performance
49ers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|W 30-7
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 30-23
|FOX
|9/21/2023
|New York
|W 30-12
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/1/2023
|Arizona
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|Dallas
|-
|NBC
|10/15/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|FOX
|10/23/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|ABC/ESPN
