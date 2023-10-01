The San Francisco 49ers' (3-0) injury report has eight players listed heading into a Sunday, October 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (1-2). It starts at 4:25 PM at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers enter the matchup after winning 30-12 over the New York Giants in their last outing on September 21.

The Cardinals' last game finished in a 28-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Elijah Mitchell RB Knee Questionable Deebo Samuel WR Ribs Questionable Brandon Aiyuk WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Dre Greenlaw LB Ankle Questionable Ambry Thomas CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB Ankle Questionable Jauan Jennings WR Shin Doubtful Trent Williams OT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status James Conner RB Back Limited Participation In Practice Keaontay Ingram RB Neck Questionable Marquise Brown WR Thumb Questionable Zaven Collins LB Eye Full Participation In Practice Krys Barnes LB Finger Questionable Jonathan Ledbetter DL Finger Out Josh Woods LB Ankle Out Paris Johnson Jr. OL Ankle Questionable

Other Week 4 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the 49ers or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

49ers Season Insights

The 49ers have been shining on both offense and defense, ranking fourth-best in total offense (399 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (258.3 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank third-best in scoring offense (30 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (14 points allowed per game).

The 49ers are totaling 236.3 passing yards per game on offense (10th in the NFL), and they rank 14th on defense with 205.3 passing yards allowed per game.

San Francisco has been a handful for opposing teams in the running game, ranking top-five in both rushing offense (third-best with 162.7 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (third-best with 53 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

The 49ers have the third-best turnover margin in the NFL at +4, forcing five turnovers (seventh in NFL) while turning it over one time (first in NFL).

49ers vs. Cardinals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-14)

49ers (-14) Moneyline: 49ers (-1000), Cardinals (+625)

49ers (-1000), Cardinals (+625) Total: 43.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the 49ers-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.