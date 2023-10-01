49ers vs. Cardinals Injury Report — Week 4
The San Francisco 49ers' (3-0) injury report has eight players listed heading into a Sunday, October 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (1-2). It starts at 4:25 PM at Levi's Stadium.
The 49ers enter the matchup after winning 30-12 over the New York Giants in their last outing on September 21.
The Cardinals' last game finished in a 28-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Ambry Thomas
|CB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
|LB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|Shin
|Doubtful
|Trent Williams
|OT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|James Conner
|RB
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Keaontay Ingram
|RB
|Neck
|Questionable
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Thumb
|Questionable
|Zaven Collins
|LB
|Eye
|Full Participation In Practice
|Krys Barnes
|LB
|Finger
|Questionable
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Finger
|Out
|Josh Woods
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
Other Week 4 Injury Reports
49ers vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
49ers Season Insights
- The 49ers have been shining on both offense and defense, ranking fourth-best in total offense (399 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (258.3 yards allowed per game).
- The 49ers have been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank third-best in scoring offense (30 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (14 points allowed per game).
- The 49ers are totaling 236.3 passing yards per game on offense (10th in the NFL), and they rank 14th on defense with 205.3 passing yards allowed per game.
- San Francisco has been a handful for opposing teams in the running game, ranking top-five in both rushing offense (third-best with 162.7 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (third-best with 53 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.
- The 49ers have the third-best turnover margin in the NFL at +4, forcing five turnovers (seventh in NFL) while turning it over one time (first in NFL).
49ers vs. Cardinals Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-14)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-1000), Cardinals (+625)
- Total: 43.5 points
