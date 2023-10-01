The San Francisco 49ers at the moment have the best odds in the entire NFL to win the Super Bowl at +550.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -598

-598 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +550

49ers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+550), the 49ers are best in the league. They are the same according to the computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the 49ers have had the 10th-smallest change this season, improving from +1000 at the start to +550.

The 49ers have a 15.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco has two wins against the spread this season.

One 49ers game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

The 49ers have not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

San Francisco has not played as a moneyline underdog this season.

The 49ers have been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank fourth-best in total offense (399 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (258.3 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank third-best in scoring offense (30 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (14 points allowed per game).

49ers Impact Players

Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 353 yards (117.7 per game) and three TDs in three games.

Also, McCaffrey has 11 catches for 70 yards and zero TDs.

In three games, Brock Purdy has thrown for 736 yards (245.3 per game), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions, completing 67.0%.

In addition, Purdy has rushed for 24 yards and one score.

Deebo Samuel has 17 catches for 247 yards (82.3 per game) and one TD in three games.

In the passing game, Brandon Aiyuk has scored two times, hauling in 11 balls for 172 yards (86.0 per game).

Fred Warner has totaled 23 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in three games for the 49ers.

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +3500 2 September 17 @ Rams W 30-23 +10000 3 September 21 Giants W 30-12 +12500 4 October 1 Cardinals - +50000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1000 6 October 15 @ Browns - +2500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +8000 8 October 29 Bengals - +1800 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +10000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +4000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +4000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +50000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1600 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +12500 18 January 7 Rams - +10000

