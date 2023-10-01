On Sunday, October 1 at 4:25 PM ET, the San Francisco 49ers will play the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the 49ers will earn a victory -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The 49ers have been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank third-best in scoring offense (30 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (14 points allowed per game). In terms of points scored the Cardinals rank 13th in the NFL (24 points per game), and they are 15th on the other side of the ball (22.3 points allowed per game).

49ers vs. Cardinals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: 49ers by 14) Over (43.5) 49ers 29, Cardinals 16

49ers Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 90.9%.

San Francisco has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, one San Francisco game has hit the over.

The average point total for 49ers games this season is 43.5, the same as the over/under for this matchup.

Cardinals Betting Info

The Cardinals have a 13.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover zero times.

So far this year, two Arizona games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 3.3 points higher than the average scoring total for Cardinals games (40.2).

49ers vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 30 14 30 12 30 15 Arizona 24 22.3 28 23.5 16 20

