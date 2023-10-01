San Francisco (3-0) brings a three-game winning streak into its matchup with Arizona (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 43.5 points.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the 49ers' upcoming matchup against Cardinals, check out the article below, where we offer stats to help you with your in-game betting choices.

49ers vs. Cardinals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The 49ers have led after the first quarter in two games and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering two points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this year, the Cardinals have led in two games and have been losing in one game.

2nd Quarter

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 11.3 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up eight points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games, and they've lost the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the 49ers have won the third quarter in two games and have lost the third quarter in one game.

On offense, San Francisco is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (16th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering two points on average in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) on defense.

The Cardinals have been outscored in the third quarter two times and outscored their opponent one time in three games this year.

4th Quarter

In three games this year, the 49ers have scored more than their opponent in the fourth quarter in every single game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 7.7 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up two points on average in that quarter.

Digging into fourth-quarter scoring, the Cardinals have won that quarter in one game and have lost that quarter in two games.

49ers vs. Cardinals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In three games this year, the 49ers have had the lead after the first half two times and been tied after the first half one time.

Through three games this season, the Cardinals have had the lead after the first half two times and have been behind after the first half one time.

2nd Half

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second half in all three games this season, registering a 3-0 record in those contests.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 12 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering four points on average in the second half.

The Cardinals have lost the second half two times and outscored their opponent in the second half one time in three games this season.

