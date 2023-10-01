Best Bets, Odds for the 49ers vs. Cardinals Game – Week 4
The San Francisco 49ers (3-0) host the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Levi's Stadium and will aim to continue a three-game winning streak. Check out the best bets.
When is 49ers vs. Cardinals?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The spread for this game suggested by the model (13 points) is slightly less than the 14-point edge BetMGM gives to the 49ers, though the data still has them as the favorite.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 90.5%.
- The 49ers have won all three of the games they have been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.
- San Francisco has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -950 or shorter.
- The Cardinals have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.
- Arizona has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +625 moneyline set for this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Arizona (+14)
- The 49ers have gone 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals are a perfect 3-0-0 against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (43.5)
- The two teams average a combined 10.5 more points per game, 54 (including the playoffs), than this game's total of 43.5 points.
- The 49ers and the Cardinals have seen their opponents average a combined 7.2 less points per game than the point total of 43.5 set for this game.
- The 49ers have combined with their opponent to hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).
- Two of the Cardinals' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).
