Wilmer Flores, with a slugging percentage of .370 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, September 30 at 9:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .284 with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 41 walks.

Flores has gotten a hit in 76 of 125 games this season (60.8%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (24%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (22 of 125), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Flores has driven in a run in 39 games this year (31.2%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year (36.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 62 .279 AVG .289 .316 OBP .390 .463 SLG .557 19 XBH 26 9 HR 14 30 RBI 29 33/11 K/BB 30/30 0 SB 0

