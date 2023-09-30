Wilmer Flores vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:36 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Wilmer Flores, with a slugging percentage of .370 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, September 30 at 9:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .284 with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 41 walks.
- Flores has gotten a hit in 76 of 125 games this season (60.8%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (24%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (22 of 125), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Flores has driven in a run in 39 games this year (31.2%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year (36.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|62
|.279
|AVG
|.289
|.316
|OBP
|.390
|.463
|SLG
|.557
|19
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|14
|30
|RBI
|29
|33/11
|K/BB
|30/30
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 24th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 2.42 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty went five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering two hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.42, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
