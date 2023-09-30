MWC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 5
MWC teams are in action for seven games in Week 5 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone wagers, according to our computer model, include picking Nevada +24.5 against Fresno State as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the New Mexico vs. Wyoming matchup.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on all MWC games with BetMGM!
Best Week 5 MWC Spread Bets
Pick: Nevada +24.5 vs. Fresno State
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at Fresno State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 14.8 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: UConn +5.5 vs. Utah State
- Matchup: Utah State Aggies at UConn Huskies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UConn by 0.2 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Hawaii +11.5 vs. UNLV
- Matchup: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at UNLV Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UNLV by 7.4 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: MW Network
Make your MWC spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 5 MWC Total Bets
Over 40.5 - New Mexico vs. Wyoming
- Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at Wyoming Cowboys
- Projected Total: 53.5 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 42.5 - San Diego State vs. Air Force
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at Air Force Falcons
- Projected Total: 53.5 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 50.5 - Nevada vs. Fresno State
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at Fresno State Bulldogs
- Projected Total: 60.0 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 5 MWC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Air Force
|4-0 (2-0 MWC)
|34.8 / 12.8
|395.8 / 223.0
|Boise State
|2-2 (1-0 MWC)
|27.8 / 30.8
|395.8 / 430.0
|Fresno State
|4-0 (0-0 MWC)
|38.8 / 19.0
|428.5 / 297.5
|UNLV
|3-1 (0-0 MWC)
|34.0 / 28.5
|384.5 / 409.3
|Wyoming
|3-1 (0-0 MWC)
|24.5 / 25.0
|297.5 / 377.0
|New Mexico
|2-2 (0-0 MWC)
|29.3 / 30.0
|384.5 / 395.8
|Hawaii
|2-3 (0-0 MWC)
|22.6 / 32.8
|332.8 / 367.4
|Colorado State
|1-2 (0-0 MWC)
|30.0 / 38.7
|411.3 / 468.0
|Nevada
|0-4 (0-0 MWC)
|17.0 / 41.3
|310.5 / 536.5
|San Diego State
|2-3 (0-1 MWC)
|21.2 / 27.2
|344.4 / 430.2
|Utah State
|1-3 (0-1 MWC)
|37.8 / 34.0
|430.5 / 412.0
|San Jose State
|1-4 (0-1 MWC)
|28.2 / 33.4
|353.8 / 378.4
Watch MWC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.