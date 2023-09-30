Oddsmakers heavily favor the UNLV Rebels (3-1) when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between MWC foes at Allegiant Stadium. UNLV is favored by 11.5 points. The game has a point total set at 59.5.

UNLV is totaling 384.5 yards per game offensively this year (76th in the FBS), and is allowing 409.3 yards per game (102nd) on the other side of the ball. Hawaii's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 32.8 points per game, which ranks 22nd-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 95th with 22.6 points per contest.

UNLV vs. Hawaii Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: MW Network

UNLV vs Hawaii Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UNLV -11.5 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -400 +300

UNLV Betting Records & Stats

UNLV is 3-0-0 ATS this season.

UNLV has gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

This is the first time this season UNLV is the moneyline favorite.

UNLV has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -400 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rebels' implied win probability is 80.0%.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has thrown for 559 yards (139.8 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 58.9% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 83 rushing yards on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jai'Den Thomas has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 211 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner.

Vincent Davis has racked up 211 yards on 27 attempts, scoring one time.

Ricky White's 263 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 35 times and has totaled 18 catches.

Jacob De Jesus has caught 16 passes for 179 yards (44.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Senika McKie has been the target of 17 passes and racked up nine receptions for 88 yards, an average of 22.0 yards per contest.

Jeffae Williams has collected 2.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 5.0 TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception.

Jackson Woodard, UNLV's top tackler, has 29 tackles this year.

Jaxen Turner has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 16 tackles and two passes defended.

