The UNLV Rebels (3-1) will play a fellow MWC opponent, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 11.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 59.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UNLV vs. Hawaii matchup.

UNLV vs. Hawaii Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

UNLV vs. Hawaii Betting Trends

UNLV has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.

Hawaii has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

UNLV 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.