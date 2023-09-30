UNLV vs. Hawaii: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The UNLV Rebels (3-1) will play a fellow MWC opponent, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 11.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 59.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UNLV vs. Hawaii matchup.
UNLV vs. Hawaii Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: MW Network
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
UNLV vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNLV Moneyline
|Hawaii Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNLV (-11.5)
|59.5
|-400
|+300
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UNLV (-11.5)
|59.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
UNLV vs. Hawaii Betting Trends
- UNLV has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.
- Hawaii has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.
- The Rainbow Warriors have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
UNLV 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.