The UNLV Rebels (3-1) take on a fellow MWC opponent when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV is compiling 384.5 yards per game on offense (76th in the FBS), and rank 102nd defensively, yielding 409.3 yards allowed per game. Hawaii is compiling 332.8 total yards per game on offense this season (106th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 367.4 total yards per game (72nd-ranked).

Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on MW Network.

UNLV vs. Hawaii Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

UNLV vs. Hawaii Key Statistics

UNLV Hawaii 384.5 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.8 (62nd) 409.3 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.4 (115th) 194.5 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 61 (129th) 190 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.8 (40th) 5 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (82nd) 9 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (110th)

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has compiled 559 yards (139.8 ypg) on 43-of-73 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 83 rushing yards (20.8 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jai'Den Thomas, has carried the ball 39 times for 211 yards (52.8 per game), scoring seven times.

Vincent Davis has collected 211 yards on 27 carries, scoring one time.

Ricky White has hauled in 18 receptions for 263 yards (65.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jacob De Jesus has caught 16 passes for 179 yards (44.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Senika McKie has been the target of 17 passes and hauled in nine receptions for 88 yards, an average of 22 yards per contest.

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager leads Hawaii with 1,348 yards on 133-of-209 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Johnson, has carried the ball 24 times for 159 yards (31.8 per game).

Landon Sims has taken 14 carries and totaled 66 yards.

Pofele Ashlock leads his squad with 439 receiving yards on 34 receptions with three touchdowns.

Steven McBride has put up a 289-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 24 passes on 37 targets.

Koali Nishigaya's 22 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 128 yards and one touchdown.

