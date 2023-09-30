When the UNLV Rebels play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our computer model predicts the Rebels will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

UNLV vs. Hawaii Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Hawaii (+11.5) Over (58.5) UNLV 34, Hawaii 26

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rebels' implied win probability is 80.0%.

Against the spread, the Rebels are 3-0-0 this season.

Two of the Rebels' three games have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 58.5 points, 3.7 higher than the average total in UNLV games this season.

Hawaii Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Rainbow Warriors based on the moneyline is 25.0%.

The Rainbow Warriors is 1-2-1 against the spread this year.

Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year.

Two of the Rainbow Warriors' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Hawaii games this season have averaged a total of 58.4 points, 0.1 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Rebels vs. Rainbow Warriors 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UNLV 34.0 28.5 42.0 25.5 26.0 31.5 Hawaii 22.6 32.8 25.0 24.7 19.0 45.0

