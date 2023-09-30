The UNLV Rebels (3-1) have an MWC matchup versus the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is UNLV vs. Hawaii?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UNLV 36, Hawaii 24

UNLV 36, Hawaii 24 UNLV is playing as the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

The Rebels have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter.

Hawaii has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Rainbow Warriors have been at least a +300 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rebels an 80.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UNLV (-11.5)



UNLV (-11.5) UNLV has covered the spread every time thus far this year.

Hawaii has covered one time against the spread this year.

The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (58.5)



Over (58.5) UNLV and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's over/under of 58.5 points twice this season.

This season, three of Hawaii's games have finished with a combined score higher than 58.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 56.6 points per game, 1.9 points fewer than the over/under of 58.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

UNLV

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 57.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 35 31 37 ATS Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Hawaii

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.4 55 61.8 Implied Total AVG 37 29 45 ATS Record 1-2-1 0-1-1 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

