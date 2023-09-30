Thairo Estrada vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:34 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has an OPS of .736, fueled by an OBP of .316 and a team-best slugging percentage of .420 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.
- In 85 of 117 games this year (72.6%) Estrada has picked up a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (31.6%).
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has an RBI in 38 of 117 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 52 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|64
|.259
|AVG
|.283
|.295
|OBP
|.332
|.458
|SLG
|.390
|21
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|23
|49/8
|K/BB
|69/14
|10
|SB
|13
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 24th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 2.42 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 2.42 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
