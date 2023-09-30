The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has an OPS of .736, fueled by an OBP of .316 and a team-best slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.

In 85 of 117 games this year (72.6%) Estrada has picked up a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (31.6%).

He has homered in 11.1% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has an RBI in 38 of 117 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 52 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 64 .259 AVG .283 .295 OBP .332 .458 SLG .390 21 XBH 21 10 HR 4 26 RBI 23 49/8 K/BB 69/14 10 SB 13

