The Nevada Wolf Pack (0-4) are 24.5-point underdogs in a road MWC matchup against the No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-0) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The contest has a 50.5-point over/under.

Fresno State has the 45th-ranked offense this season (428.5 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best with only 297.5 yards allowed per game. This season has been rough for Nevada on both offense and defense, as it is putting up only 17 points per contest (11th-worst) and ceding 41.3 points per game (fifth-worst).

Nevada vs. Fresno State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fresno State vs Nevada Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Fresno State -24.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -3000 +1150

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Nevada has covered the spread twice in three opportunities this year.

The Wolf Pack have been an underdog by 24.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Nevada has hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Nevada has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Nevada has not won as an underdog of +1150 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has thrown for 550 yards on 66-of-107 passing with zero touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 171 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has rushed for 161 yards on 48 carries with two touchdowns.

Jamaal Bell has racked up 223 receiving yards on 24 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Spencer Curtis has collected 114 receiving yards (28.5 yards per game) on eight receptions.

Dalevon Campbell's 16 targets have resulted in eight grabs for 107 yards.

Ike Nnakenyi has two sacks to pace the team, and also has one TFL and four tackles.

Emany Johnson, Nevada's tackle leader, has 24 tackles and two TFL this year.

KK Meier leads the team with one interception, while also recording six tackles and one pass defended.

