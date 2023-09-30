The No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-0) will face off against the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-4) in MWC action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The Wolf Pack are currently heavy, 24.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Nevada matchup in this article.

Nevada vs. Fresno State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Nevada vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline Nevada Moneyline BetMGM Fresno State (-24.5) 49.5 -3000 +1150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Fresno State (-24.5) 50.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Nevada vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

Nevada has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread once when an underdog by 24.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Fresno State has compiled a 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 24.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Nevada 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

