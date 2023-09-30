Nevada vs. Fresno State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-0) will face off against the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-4) in MWC action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The Wolf Pack are currently heavy, 24.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Nevada matchup in this article.
Nevada vs. Fresno State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fresno, California
- Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
Nevada vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fresno State Moneyline
|Nevada Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fresno State (-24.5)
|49.5
|-3000
|+1150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Fresno State (-24.5)
|50.5
|-2800
|+1160
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Nevada vs. Fresno State Betting Trends
- Nevada has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wolf Pack have covered the spread once when an underdog by 24.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- Fresno State has compiled a 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 24.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Nevada 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
