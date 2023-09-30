The No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-0) will face off against the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-4) in MWC action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The Wolf Pack are currently heavy, 24.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Nevada matchup in this article.

Nevada vs. Fresno State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fresno, California
  • Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Nevada vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline Nevada Moneyline
BetMGM Fresno State (-24.5) 49.5 -3000 +1150 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Fresno State (-24.5) 50.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Nevada vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

  • Nevada has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Wolf Pack have covered the spread once when an underdog by 24.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
  • Fresno State has compiled a 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Bulldogs have been favored by 24.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Nevada 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MWC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

