The No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-0) square off against a fellow MWC foe when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-4) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field.

On defense, Fresno State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 22nd-best by giving up only 297.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 45th (428.5 yards per game). Nevada has struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking 16th-worst in total offense (310.5 total yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (536.5 total yards allowed per game).

Here we will dive into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Nevada vs. Fresno State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Nevada vs. Fresno State Key Statistics

Nevada Fresno State 310.5 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.5 (55th) 536.5 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.5 (23rd) 119 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.3 (108th) 191.5 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.3 (14th) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (3rd) 6 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (7th)

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has been a dual threat for Nevada this season. He has 550 passing yards (137.5 per game) while completing 61.7% of his passes. On the ground, he's compiled 171 yards (42.8 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has collected 161 yards (on 48 carries) with two touchdowns.

Jamaal Bell has racked up 223 receiving yards on 24 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Spencer Curtis has put up a 114-yard season so far. He's caught eight passes on 13 targets.

Dalevon Campbell's 16 targets have resulted in eight catches for 107 yards.

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has thrown for 1,195 yards (298.8 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 67.5% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Elijah Gilliam has 273 rushing yards on 65 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on seven catches for 96 yards (24 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Malik Sherrod has carried the ball 24 times for 130 yards (32.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Erik Brooks has hauled in 32 receptions for 448 yards (112 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jalen Moss has reeled in 20 passes while averaging 53 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jaelen Gill has a total of 205 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

