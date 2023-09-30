Based on our computer projections, the Fresno State Bulldogs will beat the Nevada Wolf Pack when the two teams come together at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 10:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Nevada vs. Fresno State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nevada (+24.5) Over (50.5) Fresno State 41, Nevada 19

Nevada Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 7.7% chance of a victory for the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this year.

In games they have played as at least 24.5-point underdogs this year, the Wolf Pack are 1-1 against the spread.

Out of Wolf Pack three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

The average point total for Nevada this year is 10 points higher than this game's over/under.

Fresno State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 96.8%.

The Bulldogs are 3-0-0 against the spread this year.

Fresno State has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites.

Two of the Bulldogs' three games have gone over the point total.

Fresno State games this season have posted an average total of 47.5, which is three points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Wolf Pack vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Fresno State 38.8 19 43.5 20.5 34 17.5 Nevada 17 41.3 15 32 19 50.5

