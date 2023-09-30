Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Nevada
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:47 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In a Week 5 schedule that has a lot of thrilling contests, fans from Nevada should tune in to see the Nevada Wolf Pack versus the Fresno State Bulldogs.
College Football Games to Watch in Nevada on TV This Week
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Favorite: UNLV (-11.5)
Nevada Wolf Pack at No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Fresno State (-24.5)
