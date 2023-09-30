In a Week 5 schedule that has a lot of thrilling contests, fans from Nevada should tune in to see the Nevada Wolf Pack versus the Fresno State Bulldogs.

College Football Games to Watch in Nevada on TV This Week

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at UNLV Rebels

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: MW Network

MW Network Favorite: UNLV (-11.5)

Nevada Wolf Pack at No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Fresno State (-24.5)

