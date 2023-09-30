Heliot Ramos -- with a slugging percentage of .111 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on September 30 at 9:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Heliot Ramos At The Plate

Ramos is batting .189 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.

Ramos has gotten a hit in 10 of 23 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 23 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Ramos has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in five of 23 games so far this season.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 6 .231 AVG .071 .268 OBP .188 .385 SLG .143 4 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 1 16/2 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings