Heliot Ramos vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:36 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Heliot Ramos -- with a slugging percentage of .111 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on September 30 at 9:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Heliot Ramos At The Plate
- Ramos is batting .189 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Ramos has gotten a hit in 10 of 23 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 23 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Ramos has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in five of 23 games so far this season.
Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|6
|.231
|AVG
|.071
|.268
|OBP
|.188
|.385
|SLG
|.143
|4
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|16/2
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 24th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 2.42 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering two hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.42, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
