The San Francisco Giants (78-82) hope to break their three-game losing run against the Los Angeles Dodgers (99-61), at 9:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (13-4, 2.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Tristan Beck (3-3, 4.05 ERA).

Giants vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (13-4, 2.42 ERA) vs Beck - SF (3-3, 4.05 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tristan Beck

Beck (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his third of the season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 32 games this season, he has compiled a 4.05 ERA and averages 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .248 against him.

Beck enters the matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has made 19 appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Tristan Beck vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has the second-ranked slugging percentage (.457) and ranks second in home runs hit (248) in all of MLB. They have a collective .258 batting average, and are fifth in the league with 1409 total hits and second in MLB action scoring 900 runs.

In 8 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Dodgers this season, Beck has a 2.16 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .233.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Kershaw (13-4) for his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander allowed two hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 2.42, a 3.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.053.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

In 23 starts this season, Kershaw has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Giants

The Giants have scored 670 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They have 1263 hits, 27th in baseball, with 171 home runs (19th in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Giants in two games, and they have gone 7-for-39 with two doubles and two RBI over 11 innings.

