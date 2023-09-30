Giants vs. Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 30
The San Francisco Giants (78-82) hope to break their three-game losing run against the Los Angeles Dodgers (99-61), at 9:05 PM ET on Saturday.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (13-4, 2.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Tristan Beck (3-3, 4.05 ERA).
Giants vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 9:05 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (13-4, 2.42 ERA) vs Beck - SF (3-3, 4.05 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tristan Beck
- Beck (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 32 games this season, he has compiled a 4.05 ERA and averages 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .248 against him.
- Beck enters the matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has made 19 appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Tristan Beck vs. Dodgers
- The opposing Dodgers offense has the second-ranked slugging percentage (.457) and ranks second in home runs hit (248) in all of MLB. They have a collective .258 batting average, and are fifth in the league with 1409 total hits and second in MLB action scoring 900 runs.
- In 8 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Dodgers this season, Beck has a 2.16 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .233.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw
- The Dodgers will hand the ball to Kershaw (13-4) for his 24th start of the season.
- The left-hander allowed two hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.
- The 35-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 2.42, a 3.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.053.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- In 23 starts this season, Kershaw has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.
Clayton Kershaw vs. Giants
- The Giants have scored 670 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They have 1263 hits, 27th in baseball, with 171 home runs (19th in the league).
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Giants in two games, and they have gone 7-for-39 with two doubles and two RBI over 11 innings.
