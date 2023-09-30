Freddie Freeman and Wilmer Flores are among the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants play at Oracle Park on Saturday (first pitch at 9:05 PM ET).

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Flores Stats

Flores has collected 114 hits with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 59 runs.

He has a slash line of .284/.355/.510 so far this season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers Sep. 29 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 vs. Padres Sep. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Sep. 26 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 24 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Dodgers Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has recorded 212 hits with 60 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He's slashed .337/.415/.577 so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 29 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0 at Rockies Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 1 at Rockies Sep. 26 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Rockies Sep. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has recorded 177 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs and 94 walks. He has driven in 106 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a .306/.407/.581 slash line so far this year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Sep. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Rockies Sep. 26 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Giants Sep. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

