Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Dodgers on September 30, 2023
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman and Wilmer Flores are among the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants play at Oracle Park on Saturday (first pitch at 9:05 PM ET).
Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Flores Stats
- Flores has collected 114 hits with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 59 runs.
- He has a slash line of .284/.355/.510 so far this season.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 27
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 26
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 24
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has recorded 212 hits with 60 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 23 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .337/.415/.577 so far this season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Sep. 29
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has recorded 177 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs and 94 walks. He has driven in 106 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He has a .306/.407/.581 slash line so far this year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 28
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
