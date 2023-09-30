Clayton Kershaw will toe the rubber for the Los Angeles Dodgers (99-61) on Saturday, September 30 against the San Francisco Giants (78-82), who will counter with Tristan Beck. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:05 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Giants have +145 odds to win. The total for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Giants vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (13-4, 2.42 ERA) vs Beck - SF (3-3, 4.05 ERA)

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Giants Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -175 +145 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 83, or 62.9%, of the 132 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have gone 35-20 (winning 63.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 6-4 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total two times.

The Giants have been victorious in 30, or 42.3%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 3-6 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Giants have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Giants vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) Austin Slater 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+360) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Heliot Ramos 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+300)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +75000 15th 3rd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

