Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants head into a matchup with Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 171 home runs.

San Francisco is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .384 this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of just .236 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

San Francisco has scored 670 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Giants have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Giants rank 24th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.255 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Tristan Beck heads to the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season, seeking his fourth win.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 1/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Beck has two starts of five or more innings this season in two chances. He averages 2.5 innings per outing.

He has made 32 appearances and finished 19 of them without allowing an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Ryan Walker Lance Lynn 9/25/2023 Padres W 2-1 Home Logan Webb Blake Snell 9/26/2023 Padres L 4-0 Home John Brebbia Seth Lugo 9/27/2023 Padres L 5-2 Home Sean Manaea Matt Waldron 9/29/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Keaton Winn Lance Lynn 9/30/2023 Dodgers - Home Tristan Beck Clayton Kershaw 10/1/2023 Dodgers - Home Kyle Harrison Bobby Miller

