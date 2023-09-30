How to Watch the Giants vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 30
Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants head into a matchup with Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.
Giants vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 9:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 171 home runs.
- San Francisco is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .384 this season.
- The Giants have a team batting average of just .236 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- San Francisco has scored 670 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Giants have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
- The Giants rank 24th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- San Francisco averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.255 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tristan Beck heads to the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season, seeking his fourth win.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 1/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Beck has two starts of five or more innings this season in two chances. He averages 2.5 innings per outing.
- He has made 32 appearances and finished 19 of them without allowing an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/24/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ryan Walker
|Lance Lynn
|9/25/2023
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Blake Snell
|9/26/2023
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Home
|John Brebbia
|Seth Lugo
|9/27/2023
|Padres
|L 5-2
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Matt Waldron
|9/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Keaton Winn
|Lance Lynn
|9/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Tristan Beck
|Clayton Kershaw
|10/1/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Harrison
|Bobby Miller
