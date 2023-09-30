The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will play on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 9:05 PM ET, with Freddie Freeman and Wilmer Flores -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Giants have +145 odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -175 +145 8 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games. San Francisco games have gone under the set point total seven straight times, and the average total during this streak was 8.4 runs.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won in 30, or 42.3%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, San Francisco has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 67 of its 159 games with a total this season.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 4-9-0 against the spread.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-35 34-47 31-36 47-45 51-61 27-20

