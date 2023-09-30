Giants vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:44 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (99-61) and the San Francisco Giants (78-82) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:05 PM on September 30.
The probable pitchers are Clayton Kershaw (13-4) for the Dodgers and Tristan Beck (3-3) for the Giants.
Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Discover More About This Game
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.
- The Giants have come away with 30 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, San Francisco has been victorious three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for San Francisco is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (670 total runs).
- The Giants have pitched to a 4.07 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Ryan Walker vs Lance Lynn
|September 25
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Logan Webb vs Blake Snell
|September 26
|Padres
|L 4-0
|John Brebbia vs Seth Lugo
|September 27
|Padres
|L 5-2
|Sean Manaea vs Matt Waldron
|September 29
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Keaton Winn vs Lance Lynn
|September 30
|Dodgers
|-
|Tristan Beck vs Clayton Kershaw
|October 1
|Dodgers
|-
|Kyle Harrison vs Bobby Miller
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.