Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (99-61) and the San Francisco Giants (78-82) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:05 PM on September 30.

The probable pitchers are Clayton Kershaw (13-4) for the Dodgers and Tristan Beck (3-3) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET
Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have come away with 30 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has been victorious three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (670 total runs).

The Giants have pitched to a 4.07 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Giants Schedule