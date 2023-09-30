The San Francisco Giants, including Austin Slater and his .474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater is hitting .269 with eight doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

In 40.2% of his 82 games this season, Slater has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (6.1%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

Slater has an RBI in 14 of 82 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 games this year (25.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .318 AVG .227 .426 OBP .265 .471 SLG .330 7 XBH 6 3 HR 2 12 RBI 8 18/14 K/BB 38/5 1 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings