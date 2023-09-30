Austin Slater vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:33 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Austin Slater and his .474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater is hitting .269 with eight doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
- In 40.2% of his 82 games this season, Slater has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In five games this season, he has hit a home run (6.1%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Slater has an RBI in 14 of 82 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 games this year (25.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.318
|AVG
|.227
|.426
|OBP
|.265
|.471
|SLG
|.330
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|18/14
|K/BB
|38/5
|1
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (13-4 with a 2.42 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 24th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.42, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
