Wilmer Flores vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Friday, Wilmer Flores (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Padres.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
Stadium: Oracle Park
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .281 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks.
- In 60.5% of his games this season (75 of 124), Flores has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (23.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Flores has driven in a run in 38 games this season (30.6%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 36.3% of his games this season (45 of 124), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.2%) he has scored more than once.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|62
|.273
|AVG
|.289
|.308
|OBP
|.390
|.444
|SLG
|.557
|18
|XBH
|26
|8
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|29
|33/10
|K/BB
|30/30
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (196 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn (12-11 with a 5.83 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 32nd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 5.83 ERA ranks 44th, 1.407 WHIP ranks 40th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 17th.
