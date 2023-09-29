On Friday, Wilmer Flores (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .281 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks.

In 60.5% of his games this season (75 of 124), Flores has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (23.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Flores has driven in a run in 38 games this season (30.6%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 36.3% of his games this season (45 of 124), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.2%) he has scored more than once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 62 .273 AVG .289 .308 OBP .390 .444 SLG .557 18 XBH 26 8 HR 14 28 RBI 29 33/10 K/BB 30/30 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings