After hitting .270 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Lance Lynn) at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Padres.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has 133 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .424, both of which lead San Francisco hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.

Estrada has gotten a hit in 85 of 116 games this year (73.3%), with at least two hits on 37 occasions (31.9%).

In 11.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this year (38 of 116), with more than one RBI seven times (6.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44.8% of his games this season (52 of 116), with two or more runs 10 times (8.6%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 64 .264 AVG .283 .300 OBP .332 .467 SLG .390 21 XBH 21 10 HR 4 26 RBI 23 49/8 K/BB 69/14 10 SB 13

Dodgers Pitching Rankings