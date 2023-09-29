Thairo Estrada vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
After hitting .270 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Lance Lynn) at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Padres.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has 133 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .424, both of which lead San Francisco hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.
- Estrada has gotten a hit in 85 of 116 games this year (73.3%), with at least two hits on 37 occasions (31.9%).
- In 11.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this year (38 of 116), with more than one RBI seven times (6.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44.8% of his games this season (52 of 116), with two or more runs 10 times (8.6%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|64
|.264
|AVG
|.283
|.300
|OBP
|.332
|.467
|SLG
|.390
|21
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|23
|49/8
|K/BB
|69/14
|10
|SB
|13
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (196 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the Dodgers, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-11 with a 5.83 ERA and 187 strikeouts through 177 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 36-year-old's 5.83 ERA ranks 44th, 1.407 WHIP ranks 40th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.