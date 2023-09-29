Mike Yastrzemski, with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the hill, September 29 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .237 with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks.

Yastrzemski has gotten at least one hit in 52.5% of his games this season (53 of 101), with more than one hit 19 times (18.8%).

In 13.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.7% of his games this season, Yastrzemski has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (11.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (40.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 54 .293 AVG .195 .377 OBP .292 .493 SLG .422 19 XBH 20 4 HR 11 16 RBI 27 34/19 K/BB 63/23 0 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings