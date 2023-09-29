Mike Yastrzemski vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Mike Yastrzemski, with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the hill, September 29 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .237 with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks.
- Yastrzemski has gotten at least one hit in 52.5% of his games this season (53 of 101), with more than one hit 19 times (18.8%).
- In 13.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.7% of his games this season, Yastrzemski has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (11.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (40.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|54
|.293
|AVG
|.195
|.377
|OBP
|.292
|.493
|SLG
|.422
|19
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|27
|34/19
|K/BB
|63/23
|0
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (196 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn (12-11 with a 5.83 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 32nd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 36-year-old's 5.83 ERA ranks 44th, 1.407 WHIP ranks 40th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.