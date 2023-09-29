Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lyon County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:18 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Lyon County, Nevada this week, we've got what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lyon County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Fernley High School at Churchill County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Fallon, NV
- Conference: 3A Northern - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dayton High School at Hamilton High School - Hamilton City
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Hamilton City, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
