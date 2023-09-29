Chelsea Gray and Arike Ogunbowale will clash when the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) meet the Dallas Wings (22-18) at College Park Center on Friday, September 29 at 9:30 PM ET.

Las Vegas' most recent game ended in a win over Dallas 91-84 at home. A'ja Wilson (30 PTS, 11 REB, 2 BLK, 55.6 FG%) and Gray (23 PTS, 8 AST, 58.8 FG%, 3-4 from 3PT) led the Aces, and Ogunbowale (24 PTS, 2 STL, 40.9 FG%, 6-13 from 3PT) and Natasha Howard (20 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) paced the Wings.

Aces vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-275 to win)

Aces (-275 to win) Who's the underdog?: Wings (+230 to win)

Wings (+230 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-6.5)

Aces (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 174.5

174.5 When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN2

Aces Season Stats

When it comes to points, the Aces are playing well both offensively and defensively, as they rank best in the league in points scored (92.8 per game) and second-best in points allowed (80.3 per contest).

Las Vegas ranks fifth in the WNBA with 34.8 rebounds per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 34.3 rebounds allowed per game.

The Aces have been piling up assists in 2023, ranking second-best in the WNBA with 21.7 dimes per game.

Las Vegas is top-five this season in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 13.2 forced turnovers per contest.

The Aces are playing well when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank second-best in the league in three-pointers (9.3 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (37.2%).

Las Vegas is allowing 7.7 treys per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing a 34.3% three-point percentage (sixth-ranked).

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces have scored at a higher clip in home games than away from home in the 2023 season (94.4 at home versus 91.3 on the road), though they have surrendered fewer points at home than away from home (76.9 opponent points per home game versus 83.7 on the road).

At home, Las Vegas averages 0.7 more rebounds per game than on the road (35.2 at home, 34.5 on the road), while it lets its opponents grab 0.3 fewer boards in home games than in road games (34.2 at home, 34.5 on the road).

The Aces average 0.4 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (21.9 at home, 21.5 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Las Vegas commit fewer turnovers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (12.4). It has forced more turnovers at home (13.7 per game) than on the road (12.7).

The Aces connect on 1.4 more three-pointers when playing at home (10 per game) than on the road (8.6). They also shoot a better percentage at home (37.8% in home games compared to 36.6% on the road).

This year, Las Vegas averages 7.2 three-pointers allowed at home and 8.2 on the road (while conceding 32.7% shooting from distance in home games compared to 35.7% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won 37 of the 42 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (88.1%).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, the Aces have gone 36-3 (92.3%).

Las Vegas' record against the spread is 23-20-0.

Las Vegas is 22-17 as 6.5-point favorites or more.

The Aces have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

