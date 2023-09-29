The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Padres.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 110 hits and an OBP of .377, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 71st in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

Wade has picked up a hit in 77 of 130 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.

In 13.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has an RBI in 35 of 130 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 53 of 130 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 68 .251 AVG .268 .356 OBP .394 .419 SLG .429 17 XBH 16 7 HR 10 17 RBI 29 36/30 K/BB 59/45 0 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings