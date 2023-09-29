LaMonte Wade Jr vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Padres.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has 110 hits and an OBP of .377, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 71st in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
- Wade has picked up a hit in 77 of 130 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.
- In 13.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Wade has an RBI in 35 of 130 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 53 of 130 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|68
|.251
|AVG
|.268
|.356
|OBP
|.394
|.419
|SLG
|.429
|17
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|10
|17
|RBI
|29
|36/30
|K/BB
|59/45
|0
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 196 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Lynn makes the start for the Dodgers, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-11 with a 5.83 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (5.83), 40th in WHIP (1.407), and 17th in K/9 (9.5).
