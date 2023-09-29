On Friday, Joc Pederson (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Pederson has 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 56 walks while batting .236.

In 55.1% of his games this year (65 of 118), Pederson has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (11.0%) he recorded at least two.

In 14 games this year, he has homered (11.9%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 32.2% of his games this year, Pederson has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (9.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 43.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Home Away 54 GP 61 .235 AVG .238 .328 OBP .369 .400 SLG .442 13 XBH 19 6 HR 9 22 RBI 29 26/22 K/BB 60/34 0 SB 0

