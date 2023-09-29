Joc Pederson vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Friday, Joc Pederson (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 56 walks while batting .236.
- In 55.1% of his games this year (65 of 118), Pederson has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (11.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In 14 games this year, he has homered (11.9%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 32.2% of his games this year, Pederson has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (9.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 43.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|61
|.235
|AVG
|.238
|.328
|OBP
|.369
|.400
|SLG
|.442
|13
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|29
|26/22
|K/BB
|60/34
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 196 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Lynn (12-11 with a 5.83 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 32nd of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (5.83), 40th in WHIP (1.407), and 17th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.