The Los Angeles Dodgers (98-61) visit the San Francisco Giants (78-81) to open a three-game series at Oracle Park, with first pitch at 10:15 PM ET on Friday. The Dodgers are on the back of a series split with the Rockies, and the Giants a series loss to the Padres.

The probable starters are Lance Lynn (12-11) for the Dodgers and Keaton Winn (1-2) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Time: 10:15 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (12-11, 5.83 ERA) vs Winn - SF (1-2, 3.89 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Keaton Winn

The Giants will send Winn (1-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.89, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .222 against him.

Winn has recorded two quality starts this season.

Winn will try to record his fifth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.6 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his eight outings this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (12-11) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 36-year-old has pitched to a 5.83 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across 31 games.

He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Lynn has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 31 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 36-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (5.83), 40th in WHIP (1.407), and 17th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Lance Lynn vs. Giants

The Giants have scored 668 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They have 1261 hits, 27th in baseball, with 170 home runs (19th in the league).

The Giants have gone 14-for-44 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI in 10 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

