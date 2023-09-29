Player prop betting options for Mookie Betts, Wilmer Flores and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants matchup at Oracle Park on Friday, starting at 10:15 PM ET.

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Flores Stats

Flores has 112 hits with 22 doubles, 22 home runs, 40 walks and 57 RBI.

He's slashing .281/.351/.501 on the year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres Sep. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Sep. 26 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 24 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Dodgers Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has recorded 110 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 75 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .261/.377/.424 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Sep. 27 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Sep. 25 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Dodgers Sep. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Lynn Stats

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Lance Lynn (12-11) for his 32nd start of the season.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 31 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 36-year-old's 5.83 ERA ranks 44th, 1.407 WHIP ranks 40th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 17th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Sep. 24 6.0 5 2 2 6 3 vs. Tigers Sep. 18 5.0 6 3 3 6 2 vs. Padres Sep. 12 7.0 5 2 2 3 2 at Marlins Sep. 6 4.2 7 8 8 1 3 vs. Braves Aug. 31 4.1 7 7 7 1 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Betts has recorded 177 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs and 94 walks. He has driven in 106 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a .308/.410/.585 slash line so far this year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Rockies Sep. 26 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Giants Sep. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 23 2-for-3 2 0 2 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has recorded 209 hits with 59 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 102 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He has a .334/.413/.570 slash line so far this year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 1 at Rockies Sep. 26 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Rockies Sep. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

