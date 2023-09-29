Mookie Betts' Los Angeles Dodgers (98-61) and Wilmer Flores' San Francisco Giants (78-81) will square off in the series opener on Friday, September 29 at Oracle Park. The matchup will begin at 10:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +120 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Giants vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - LAD (12-11, 5.83 ERA) vs Keaton Winn - SF (1-2, 3.89 ERA)

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Giants Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 82 out of the 131 games, or 62.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 62-34 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (64.6% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 6-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (42.9%) in those games.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win nine times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+140) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+225) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+180) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +75000 16th 3rd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

