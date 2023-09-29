How to Watch the Giants vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 29
Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants are ready for a matchup with Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Giants Player Props
|Dodgers vs Giants Odds
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants' 170 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 438 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 25th in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.
- The Giants have a team batting average of just .237 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- San Francisco ranks 23rd in the majors with 668 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Giants rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- San Francisco has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- San Francisco has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.06) in the majors this season.
- Giants pitchers have a 1.259 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Keaton Winn (1-2) will take the mound for the Giants, his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 16, when he threw four innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Winn has started four games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 4.6 innings per appearance.
- He has made eight appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/23/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-0
|Away
|John Brebbia
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/24/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ryan Walker
|Lance Lynn
|9/25/2023
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Blake Snell
|9/26/2023
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Home
|John Brebbia
|Seth Lugo
|9/27/2023
|Padres
|L 5-2
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Matt Waldron
|9/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Keaton Winn
|Lance Lynn
|9/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Tristan Beck
|Clayton Kershaw
|10/1/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Harrison
|Bobby Miller
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.