Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants are ready for a matchup with Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

Giants vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 170 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 438 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 25th in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of just .237 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

San Francisco ranks 23rd in the majors with 668 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Giants rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

San Francisco has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.06) in the majors this season.

Giants pitchers have a 1.259 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Keaton Winn (1-2) will take the mound for the Giants, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 16, when he threw four innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.

He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Winn has started four games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 4.6 innings per appearance.

He has made eight appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Dodgers L 7-0 Away John Brebbia Clayton Kershaw 9/24/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Ryan Walker Lance Lynn 9/25/2023 Padres W 2-1 Home Logan Webb Blake Snell 9/26/2023 Padres L 4-0 Home John Brebbia Seth Lugo 9/27/2023 Padres L 5-2 Home Sean Manaea Matt Waldron 9/29/2023 Dodgers - Home Keaton Winn Lance Lynn 9/30/2023 Dodgers - Home Tristan Beck Clayton Kershaw 10/1/2023 Dodgers - Home Kyle Harrison Bobby Miller

